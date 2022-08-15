A Pageland native and Central High School graduate has been hired as the town’s public works director.
Stewart Johnson has both corporate and small-business experience. It includes overseeing the operations of Southeastern Packaging Co. in Concord, N.C. to running his own handyman business.
Johnson is currently working part time, fulfilling some of his handyman commitments. He will transition into a full-time role by Sept. 1.
“I applied and everything lined up,” Johnson said.
He said the job is a good fit as he brings the management and operations skills to a “skilled crew that’s willing to work.”
Johnson said skills from handyman work give him a good basic knowledge, but his goal is to learn the practical aspects of the job.
Johnson, 52, graduated Central High School in 1988. He and his wife Dawn have been married for 29 years and have a son, Nate. They reside in Jefferson where he is a worship director at First Baptist Church. .