A Boil Water Noticed issued by the Town of Pageland on Jan. 18, 2023 was repealed on Jan. 20.

The Notice, which impacted residents in the South West area of town, South of Maynard St. and West of Sycamore St. in Chesterfield County was lifted and residents in the area no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking, according to the town.

