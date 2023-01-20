A Boil Water Noticed issued by the Town of Pageland on Jan. 18, 2023 was repealed on Jan. 20.
The Notice, which impacted residents in the South West area of town, South of Maynard St. and West of Sycamore St. in Chesterfield County was lifted and residents in the area no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking, according to the town.
According to a release posted on the town's Facebook page, after an intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Town of Pageland. The result of the sampling indicated the system was now safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.
For questions concerning the repeal of the Boil Notice, call the Town of Pageland at 843-672-7292.