Boil Notice

The Town of Pageland issued a Boil Water Notice for residents of the South West area of town, South of Maynard St. and West of Sycamore St. on Jan. 18. According to the Town's FaceBook, the Notice was issued for the areas outlined in green.

The Notice advises residents of the area to vigorously boil their water for at least (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

