The Town of Pageland issued a Boil Water Notice for residents of the South West area of town, South of Maynard St. and West of Sycamore St. in Chesterfield County on Jan. 18, 2023.
The Notice advises residents of the area to vigorously boil their water for at least (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking.
According to a release by the Town, the Notice comes as analyses of recent bacteriological samples collected from the drinking water system serving the Southwest portion of Town indicated the water system had become contaminated.
The Notice states residents should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least (1) full minutes prior to drinking or cooking until notified by the Town of Pageland.
In addition, ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
According to the Town of Pageland, they are currently working to correct the problem. For questions concerning the Notice, call the Town of Pageland at 843-672-7292.