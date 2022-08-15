The Pageland Town Council has selected a Pelzer, S.C. firm to develop a parks and recreation master plan.
The Pageland Town Council has selected a Pelzer, S.C. firm to develop a parks and recreation master plan.
StudioMain has done similar plans for several South Carolina municipalities, including Bennettsville.
StudioMain’s $20,000 proposal assumes a six-month timetable.
Proposed work includes gathering public input, conducting a recreational needs assessment, developing a master plan and determining the cost to implement the plan.
Current and future recreation needs have been discussed by the council and its recreation committee.
The purchase of new park equipment has been discussed by the council for about a year, but no action has been taken. The town has available grant money and faces a deadline this fall for action.
Renovating Pigg Park and the town pond has been proposed.
The town is considering changes at the pond dam to meet S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control standards, as well as allowing the pond to be refilled.
Construction of a town amphitheater at Pigg Park has also been proposed.
Council members at an Aug. 11 meeting said they liked the idea of a comprehensive master plan., especially with current and proposed residential development.
Residential development has expanded the town’s eastern boundary. Several hundred homes are planned — but no park space was included in plans approved by the town.
The town council recently approved an annexation of land near the WalMart Distribution Center. Retail and residential development is proposed for the site, again adding hundreds of homes.
In other action at the Aug.11 meeting the council: