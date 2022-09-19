Town of Pageland Parks and Recreation Suvey
Yes
No
Under 18
18-24
25-34
35-44
45-54
55-65
65+
Male
Female
Other
Daily Weekly Monthly Yearly Never
Conbraco Park
Moore’s Park
Pigg Park
Aerobics
Swimming/aquatics
Arts/Crafts
Baseball
Basketball
Bocce
Boating
Biking
Bird watching
Camping
Canoeing/kayaking
Climbing
Concerts
Disc golf
Fishing
Softball
Tennis
Outdoor Fitness Court
Football
Geocaching
Golf
Performing Arts
Pickleball
Virtual games (video gaming)
Sailing
Skateboarding
Soccer
Events
Yoga
Volleyball
Flag Football
Cheerleading
Walking/hiking
Horseshoes/Cornhole
Board Games/Checkers
Please let us know of any additional thoughts or comments on how we can improve your recreational and leisure services within the Town of Pageland.
Survey results can be returned to the town offices. The survey is also online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PagelandSC