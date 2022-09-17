In some people’s minds, Pageland needs an amphitheater adjacent to a revived town pond, a place where you could paddle your kayak and listen to music.
In some people’s minds, Pageland needs an amphitheater adjacent to a revived town pond, a place where you could paddle your kayak and listen to music.
In other people’s minds, Pageland needs more active recreation sites, such as pickle ball courts.
Others want more recreational equipment, more programs and new parks in the developing areas east and north of town.
The variety of ideas were presented last week as the town’s steering committee met with consultant Blake Sanders of Studio Main.
The town has hired Studio Main to not only develop a parks and recreation master plan, but help the town find the funding to make the plan a reality.
Sanders outlined a four-step process to develop the plan.
The four steps are:
A key step is getting as much public input as possible. The town has posted a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PagelandSC.
The Progressive Journal is also printing the survey in today’s paper. Surveys from the paper can be turned in at the Town Hall on McGregor Street.
On Oct. 4, Shelton will be at town hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to hear from residents and interested parties.
The broad goals of the study are to assess residents’ opinions on a variety of active and passive recreational opportunities.
At last week’s kickoff meeting, Sanders and team members discussed the perceived assets and liabilities of each of the town’s park.
Pigg Park was seen as the town’s “secret’ park which could become the crown jewel.
Ideas for Pigg Park were restoring the town pond and building a lake-front amphitheater. Parking was seen as a key issue. Some felt the town’s former water plant could be demolished and that area used for parking.
Timothy Griffin, president of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce said Tucker Lumber may finance the amphitheater and Albertson’s (formerly Conbracco) may help with restoring the pond.
An amphitheater at Moore’s Park was also discussed, but again parking was cited as a problem.
Getting new park equipment at Conbracco and Moore’s Park was identified as a need. The council has discussed new equipment for almost a year, but tabled discussions when it agreed to fund the parks and recreation master plan.
One grandparent with three grandkids at Moore’s Park on Saturday said she would like to see a baby’s swing returned to the park.