The Pageland Town Council may ask its consumers to pay 100% of a recent rate increase from Chesterfield County Rural Water.
The proposed rate increase is one of two water issues on the agenda for tonight’s (Aug. 23) special council meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
Chesterfield County Rural Water has informed the town it has increased the town’s rate 84%. The town currently pays $2.50 per 1,000 gallons. The increase adds $2.10 per 1,000 gallons. The new rate is $4.60 per 1,000 gallons.
Chesterfield County Rural Water is raising its rates to reflect increases from its supplier, Alligator Rural Water and Sewer Co..
The proposed new town water rates are $17.30 for the first 1,000 gallons and $6.30 for each additional 1,000 gallons for in-town customers and $24.72 and $8.42 for out-of-town customers.
The current rates are $15.95 for the first $1,000 gallons and $4.40 for each 1,000 gallons for in-town customers and $23.75 and $6.60 for out-of-town customers.
Also on the agenda is an intergovernmental water agreement with Chesterfield County.
The agreement is to allocate $1.8 million to the town for a South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Project..
The $1.8 million is to be used as a grant match for water system improvements that will benefit the rapidly growing central and western portions of the county, the Chesterfield County Industrial Park located on the former Belk Property outside the town limits; provide additional capacity for emergency taps for the Cheraw and improve fire suppression to certain rural areas of the county.
Pageland will allocate the $1.8 million evenly between Chesterfield County Rural Water Company and Alligator Rural Water and Sewer Company. The funds will be used to meet the match requirement for the SCIIP grants through the S.C. Rural Investment Authority.
Other items on the council’s agenda include creating a steering committee for the proposed Parks and Recreation Master plan. The town recently signed a contract with StudioMain of Pelzer, S.C. to develop the master plan.