The Pageland Town Council hit the pause button on plans for a new townhouse development on South Elm Street.
Mayor Jason Evans said the council wants to review information on the project proposed by Axhoj Enterprises.
“We want to make sure everyone has the same information so no one is mislead,” Evans said.
Axhoj has requested the 2.2 acre site be rezoned to General Residential-Restricted from single-family residential.
The change would allow Axhoj to build 22 rental townhouses. The projected investment is $3.45 million with monthly unit rental rates of $1,600 to $1,900.
Axhoj officials have said they are ready to start the project once the land is rezoned. They want the townhomes to be a showcase for their home construction business.
Some residents adjacent to the property are opposed to the townhomes, preferring the land be developed with single-family housing
Evans said there are concerns about traffic that would be generated. He said the S.C. Department of Transporation should study to proposal to make sure the roads can handle an increase in traffic.
“There would be so many people in a small section of town,” said Councilman Shane Hancock.
Evans also wants to make sure everyone understands what is planned for the site.
He said there was been misinformation that the site would be used for senior housing.
That question was raised at a Planning Commission meeting where Axhoj officials explained it was considering building senior housing, but at a different location.
The town council has already approved the first reading of the proposed rezoning. When all questions are answered Evans said council could have a second reading and vote.