State Rep. Richie Yow reported last Wednesday that the S.C. Department of Transportation has approved plans for a signal light to be installed at the intersection of Dove Sutton Road and Love’s Truck Stop on Hwy. 601 North.
“This is good news for the Pageland area,” Yow said. “Plans are going forward, and we’re going to bring it into a landing.
“It is a done deal,” Yow remarked.
He said it has been a community effort by the Pageland Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Jason Evans, County Councilman Ethan Foard, the DOT, himself, and others in getting this idea to become a reality.
“I would like to thank S.C. DOT and the County Transportation Committee (CTC) for developing and creating an action plan,” Yow said. “The signal light is coming!”
Laura Moore, senior director and general manager of the local Walmart Distribution, said they are extremely excited about plans to install a traffic light at the location by Love’s Truck Stop for the safety of their associates.
“It’s been a concern of ours for a while,” Moore said. “Our associates have been taking optional routes for safety.”
Chamber president Timothy Griffin said little did he know it would take more than a year to get the traffic signal put in at the dangerous intersection there on Hwy. 601 North.
“It has been a huge safety concern for our citizens, people traveling through heading to the beach, and those coming into town to shop or visit the Watermelon Festival,” Griffin remarked.
“We are lucky everybody got on board,” he said. “It took the industries writing letters; the Pageland Police Dept., the Fire Dept., the Rescue Squad, Town Council, County Council, the 911 Center, and the Sheriff’s Office all getting involved.”
Griffin said it is a blessing the legislative delegates, State Representatives Richie Yow and Cody Mitchell, and County Councilman Ethan Foard got involved to help get the project across the finish line.
He said the situation at the intersection by Love’s Truck Stop was an economic issue as well as a safety concern.
He encourages residents to be patient because the project will take a while. It is in the engineering stage right now, he noted.
“Continue to be vigilant about your speed,” Griffin advised. “Look out for yourselves and everybody out there until we get this traffic signal put in.”