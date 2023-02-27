Love's Truck Stop

The S.C. Department of Transportation has approved plans for a signal light to be installed at the intersection of Dove Sutton Road and Love’s Truck Stop on Hwy. 601 North.

 VANESSA BREWER TYSON/Progressive Journal

State Rep. Richie Yow reported last Wednesday that the S.C. Department of Transportation has approved plans for a signal light to be installed at the intersection of Dove Sutton Road and Love’s Truck Stop on Hwy. 601 North.

“This is good news for the Pageland area,” Yow said. “Plans are going forward, and we’re going to bring it into a landing.

Trending Videos