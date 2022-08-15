If this opinion piece has a scriptural inspiration, it is found in the 100 or so biblical references to the word “truth” that can be located in the Bible.
Many New Testament references to “truth” are uttered by our Lord who makes it plain that, lest we deceive ourselves, we dare not play fast and loose with truth, in any of its forms.
Hymn writer, James Russell Lowell may have said it best:
Truth forever on the scaffold,
Wrong forever on the throne,
Yet the scaffold sways the future,
And, behind the dim unknown,
Standeth God within the shadow,
Keeping watch above his own.
I feel anger and sadness because in our place and time, truth is being trampled to the ground.
It feels like what I understand and affirm as truth is dying a slow and painful death.
This not-so-new political, legal and theological philosophy seems a heinous mix of white nationalist, religious evangelicalism, and ironically, is founded upon the phrase popularized by the Black Muslim leader Malcolm X in the 1960s, “By any means necessary.”
But Malcolm was talking strictly about how he might defend himself or his family, if attacked, not about insurrection.
This grievance and grievance-fueled violence that we’re living with is not OK, no matter how much you or I might believe in the ends we seek; righteous ends cannot justify wicked means.
Think about it. Hordes of people who claim Jesus as Lord and Savior have actually believed or given tacit assent to first the Birther lie — Barack Obama was not quite who he said he was — and more recently, the Stop-the-steal election hoax.
The lie didn’t prevent Obama from winning a second term.
But after more than a year, the election lie is still fueling a mass movement, all founded upon political grievance.
The Birther lie seems to have been a test case. The Stop-the-steal hoax has become a nationwide distortion on our political discourse, if these right and left echo chambers can even be called that.
This is so sinister and destructive to our body politic because ¬ in the noisy and transactional climate of the World Wide Web and ratings driven cable television ¬ as the currency of truth becomes a tragically relative currency, the market value of grievance is steadily appreciating.
Many (I hope) well-meaning, yet misguided people, have bought into these lies, as well as the grievance they evoke.
Because in the heat of my early conversion to Christ, I said and did some well-meaning things that in time I renounced, I feel empathy for some who think this way, even for some who broke into and defaced our the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
But my empathy does not cloud my understanding that truth is not at the core of this, pardon the pun, trumped up, political grievance. Ultimately, this tactical stratagem will fail. But in the meantime, how many will fall subject to it?
If we as a nation indeed survive this sustained assault on democracy with a small-d, what kind of nation might we be on the other side?
Lowell’s hymn verse is a Christological statement, that is to say that his hymn “Once to Every Man and Nation” personifies truth in such a way that little-t truth is crucified again and again, even as the capitol-T Truth, in the person of our Lord, was crucified once and for all on Calvary.
Yes, Jesus was crucified because those in power could not believe that Jesus of Nazareth was who he said he was.
We who believe as Christians affirm that Truth (Justice for all) and Love (Dignity and respect for all) came to earth in the living, breathing earthly form that was Jesus of Nazareth.
We believe he was no apparition, no ghost, no early version of Superman. But I see nothing remotely aligned with the Jesus kind of ethic in the bald face lies that are corrupting our very system of politics.
Jesus neither used, nor condoned, either deception or violence to achieve his ends. He simply taught and exemplified how to live and how to die.
Dargan is a Pageland native.