Union Hill Missionary holds Taste of Season
Union Hill Missionary Baptist will host a Taste of Season Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pageland Community Center.
Foods include chicken, pork chops, fish, ribs, delicious sides and desserts.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase advance tickets, contact Rose Blakeney at 704-221-2993, or Linda Melton at 843-623-6182.