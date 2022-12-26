Esports arena

The new esports arena has multiple gaming chairs, monitors and desks for team members to utilize.

 Haley Jones

University of South Carolina Lancaster’s (USCL) campus welcomed faculty, staff, students and community members to Hubbard Hall for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 8 at its newly constructed Lancer Esports Arena.

The Lancers esports team has 10 members, who compete in team-sport video games and tournaments.

Trending Videos