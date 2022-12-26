University of South Carolina Lancaster’s (USCL) campus welcomed faculty, staff, students and community members to Hubbard Hall for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 8 at its newly constructed Lancer Esports Arena.
The Lancers esports team has 10 members, who compete in team-sport video games and tournaments.
Todd Lekan, associate dean of academic and student affairs, said that even though USCL is a two-year university, esports do not have divisions, so the Lancers could play larger universities like Clemson in tournaments.
“It’s just another example of the way in which we try to make the student experience so rich outside the classroom,” Lekan said. “We think we might be able to appeal to a student who might not look closely at us by having this kind of program. It’s a good recruiting tool.”
Sophomore Ethan Janketic said that esports are just like any other sport, because of the amount of effort you can put into a team.
“I think with esports, it’s brought us together in not just a physical way, but also kind of a mental way,” Janketic said. “Yes, we are nerds. We play video games for a living. We enjoy doing this stuff for a living, and, hopefully, if we do esports long enough, that may actually give us a career.”
Head coach Colby Jones said the new arena offers opportunities for the team, both for playing video games and giving back to the university, students and community.
Jones said he hopes in the coming years the Lancer program can spread to offer opportunities for area middle and high school students, too.
“I have this dream that one day I will be what is called an ALGS player,” freshman Alexis Brantley said. “So basically, with Apex Legends, that’s the competitive tournament. The payout for that is like $2 million. I just want to be the best of the best.”
Freshman Michaela Johnson said the ribbon-cutting meant a lot to her because it shows that the school and greater community support their video game endeavors.
“It means a lot to me, because it makes me feel like I’m making a difference for the school, too, because most people would be like ‘oh, it’s video games,’ but no, it’s a lot more than that,” Brantley said. “It brings in a bunch of money that can help the school financially, and then it can help other programs and stuff like that.”