A Jackson and a Jefferson.
Two Hamiltons and a Jefferson.
25 Washingtons.
Various combinations of Jacksons, Hamiltons, Washingtons.
That’s how much paper money some Pageland residents will likely be paying a month to meet increases in their utility bills.
The “average” customer — defined as someone who uses 1,000 gallons of water and 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity monthly — will likely see their combined bill rise by about $25.
The Pageland Town Council has endorsed new water rates. The “average” customer will pay $10.85 more a month.
Duke Energy Progress, which serves in-town residential, commercial and industrial customers, has asked the S.C. Public Service Commission of South Carolina to increase residential customer bills by 14.7% and commercial and industrial customers by 7.8%. Actual rates vary by customer class and size.
Sandhills Telephone Cooperative does not have plans to increase rates.
Lynches River Electric Cooperative officials could not be reached for comment on any possible rate increase.
The Town of Pageland had considered raising its trash collection fees by $3 monthly for residents, but that increase is on hold, said Town Administrator Shane Sligh.
Duke Energy Progress’ proposed base rate increase is the first since 2018. The utility served more than 172,000 customers in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.
If approved, the charge for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity beginning April 1, 2023, will increase from $133.01 to $147.37.
Starting April 1, 2024, the total monthly impact for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts per month would increase an additional $4.40, for an average bill of $151.77 per month.
Duke customers struggling to pay their energy bills might qualify for assistance from various government and nonprofit programs for utility bills and other household expenses. Duke Energy also offers programs to help customers manage their usage to mitigate the impact of rate changes as well as flexible payment arrangements.
To learn more about these programs, details of the company’s proposal and the rate review process, go to dukeenergy.com/SCProgressRates.