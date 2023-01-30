Vickie Miller Graham, 72 of Atlanta, Georgia transitioned into eternal rest on Jan. 7, 2023.
She was born in Pageland to Parnell and Lucille Miller. Vickie graduated from Petersburg High School in 1968 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Livingstone College in Salisbury, NC in 1972.
She was married to Jimmy Graham on April 11, 1974. From that marriage she had four children. She was an entrepreneur with a focus in health and nutrition. Throughout her life, she had a servant’s heart. She was active in ministry, serving in various capacities.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Myrtle. She is survived by her four children: Charity Graham, Jimmina Waters (Tomel), Skitzy Tobias and Solomon Graham (Sandra); her eight grandchildren: Ethan, Xavier, Christian, Javon, Lauren, Jared, Justin, and Kaia; her siblings: Betty, Nanny, Linda, and Parnell, Jr. (Linda); her nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of many friends she loved like family.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 at World Changes Church International Chapel in College Park, GA.