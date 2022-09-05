Voting Today

The polls are open today for the runoff for Chesterfield County Council District 7.
There are runoff elections for the Democratic and Republican candidates.
Democratic candidates are Rodney Douglas, from the Chewaw area, and Karen Short, from the Chesterfield area.
Republican candidates are Keith Bailey from Ruby and Todd Smallwood from Chesterfield.
Party primary winners face off in the November general elections.
The winner will fill the vacant District 7 seat through Dec. 31, 2024.