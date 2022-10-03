Walmart is holding an open house on Wednesday and Friday for those holding a commercial driver’s license and interested in driving for Walmart.
The open house is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 160 Dove Sutton Road, Pageland.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Walmart is holding an open house on Wednesday and Friday for those holding a commercial driver’s license and interested in driving for Walmart.
The open house is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 160 Dove Sutton Road, Pageland.
There is a virtual event at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Applicants can register at: wmtcareers.com/drivers.