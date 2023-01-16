“Before the Passover, Jesus said to Peter, ‘Let me wash your feet,’ ” says Mary Jane, 8. “Peter replied, ‘I’m not worthy.’ ”

In respectable homes of ancient Judea, slaves or servants washed the feet of guests. People wore sandals as they walked on dirt roads mixed with horse dung and sewage thrown into the street. Indoor plumbing didn’t exist.

