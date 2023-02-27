“Something that is holy is set apart as something special,” says Jennifer, 11. “The Israelites took all their gold earrings and jewelry and things like that and made them into a golden calf. Moses was on Mount Sinai so he couldn’t tell them not to. They worshiped the calf and considered it holy.

“God is not like the calf though. He is the real thing. He is holy.”

