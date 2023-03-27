God does almost everything,” says Caleb, 10. “He watches us while we’re asleep, and he watches us in the day, too. He never sleeps, and he never gets hurt. But the most important thing is he never lets us down.”

Caleb, thanks for assuring us that God never falls down or lets us down.

