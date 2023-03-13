Art Linkletter once asked the above question of a boy on his television show. He received a one-word reply:

“Duck!”

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God three times a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.

Trending Videos