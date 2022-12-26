“I would like to change my bedtime on New Year’s Eve,” says Tyler, 11. “I usually go to bed at 10 p.m., but I would like to stay up all night. I would have a great time because we would first party, second play video games and third eat a lot!”

Tyler, if you ever get your way, you may wish you had gone to bed at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Sabrine, 10, has a better idea: “At midnight everyone would yell Happy New Year and then go to bed. In the morning, everyone would open a present, and have a slice of apple pie and hot cocoa.”

