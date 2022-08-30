WHISPERS IN THE STACK

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Library cards are free for all county residents.
Adults must present a valid photo ID when getting a card for themselves or their children.
The library is also issuing free replacement cards during September. for patrons whose cards have been misplaced. There is normally a $3 replacement fee.
Having your own card gives you access to local library materials and also allows you to borrow materials from other libraries around the state in the SC LENDS consortium. The consortium delivers books to your local library from around the state at no cost.
E-books, magazines, and audiobooks can be downloaded to a personal device through our Jasmine Digital Library.
New Books For September“Death by Beach Read” by Eva Gates
“Something So Sweet” by Joy Avery
“Sweeter Than Honey” by Joy Avery
“The Ninth Month” by James Patterson
“Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter
“Overkill” by Sandra Brown
“The Challenge” by Danielle Steel
“The Hunt” by Faye Kellerman
Cheraw (Matheson Library)
Sept. 15, 3 p.m. — Lego Club
Sept.2, 10:30 a.m. — Movie Day, showing: “King Richard.’ based on a true story of Venus and Serena Williams (2021, Rated PG-13)
Sept. 29, 3 p.m. — Kids Carnival, tabletop carnival style games for children ages 5-12
Storytime, every Thursday at 11 a.m. for children to age 5.
Online Self-Paced Computer Classes, every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Seated Aerobic Exercise On DVD, every Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield Library
Sept. 13, 3 p.m. — Lego Club
Sept. 27, 3 p.m. — Kids Carnival, tabletop carnival style games for children ages 5-12.
Jefferson (Fannie D. Lowry Memorial Library)
Sept. 12, 11 a.m. ¬ — Monthly Book Club meeting (
Sept. 14, 3 p.m. — Lego Club
Sept. 28, 3 p.m. — Kids Carnival, tabletop carnival style games for ages 5-12.
McBee Depot Library
Pageland Community Library
Sept. 1, — all day Puzzlemania
Sept. 12, 3 p.m., — Lego Club
Sept. 15 10:30 a.m. — Interested in Journaling?
Sept. 26, 3 p.m — Kids Carnival, tabletop carnival style games for children ages 5-12.
Storytime every Monday at 11:00 a.m. for children to age 5.
