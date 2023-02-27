There are so many exciting things happening in the month of March.
Read Across America (March 2), Daylight Savings (March 12), St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), the first day of Spring (March 20), Children’s Poetry Day (March 21) and so much more.
We are excited to share some of the activities that are happening around the county at our five Chesterfield County Library branches this month. Please stop by and participate in one of our activities, browse through our new books, use one of our many computers or even check out a DVD.
We hope to see you soon.
Chesterfield Library, Matheson Library, and Pageland Library
Open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Jefferson and McBee Depot
Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Pageland Library Adult Activities:
March 2: All Day Puzzle-Mania
March 16: 10:00 a.m. Book Club
Stop by the Pageland Library during the month of March and pick up an entry form for our Limerick Writing Contest. The winner will receive a prize.
Pageland Library Children’s Activities:
Mondays: 11:00 a.m. Storytime
March 6: 3:00 p.m. Lego Club
March 20: 3:00 p.m. Marshmallow Madness
Chesterfield Library Adult Activities:
March 6: 10:00 a.m. Adult Bingo
March 22: 12:00 p.m. Adult Crafternoon
Chesterfield Library Children’s Activities:
Tuesdays: 11:00 a.m. Storytime
March 7: 3:00 p.m. Lego Club
March 14: 3:00 p.m. Kid’s Garden
March 21: 3:00 p.m. Marshmallow Madness
McBee Library Adult Activities:
Fridays: 11:00 a.m. Crochet Class
McBee Library Children’s Activities:
Wednesdays: 11:00 a.m. Storytime
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday join us at the McBee Library at 3:00 for games, puzzles, and movies. Everyone is welcome.
Jefferson Library Adult Activities:
March 6: 11:00 a.m. Book Club
March 15: All Day Coloring and Painting
March 29: All Day Puzzle Day
Jefferson Library Children’s Activities:
March 8: 3:00 p.m. Lego Club
March 22: 3:00 p.m. Marshmallow Madness
Matheson Library (Cheraw) Adult Activities:
Wednesdays: 10:00 a.m. Seated Aerobic Exercise on DVD
Fridays: 9:00 a.m. Online Computer Class
March 15: 10:30 a.m. Movie Day- Showing God’s Compass: Finding Your True North.
Come to Matheson during the month of March and see if you can correctly guess the number of Shamrocks in our jar! The winner will receive a prize.
Every day in March we will have coloring pages, word search puzzles, grab bag crafts, and crossword puzzles available.
Matheson Library (Cheraw) Children’s Activities:
Thursdays: 11:00 a.m. Storytime
March 9: 3:00 p.m. Lego Club
March 23: 3:00 p.m. Marshmallow Madness
New Book List for March:
A Time to Bloom by Lauraine Snelling (LP)
Sons of Thunder by William Johnstone (LP)
Little Black Book: A Bibliophile Mystery (LP)
The Recovering Spender: How to Live a Happy, Fulfilled, Debt-Free Life by Lauren Greutman (NF)
Smart Money Smart Kids by Dave Ramsey (NF)
Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in Your Home by Nikki Boyd (NF)
Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six by Lisa Unger
Say I Do: Three Wedding Stories by Rachael Hauck
Nemesis by Agatha Christie
Sleeping Murder: A Miss Marple Mystery by Agatha Christie
Don't Open the Door by Allison Brennan