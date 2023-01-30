Last month we began opening the McBee library branch three days a week. We have had positive feedback from the community and have enjoyed seeing many new faces in McBee.
We would like to invite everyone to our next Friends of the Chesterfield County Libraries meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Matheson Library. The Friends of the Chesterfield County Library are a group of volunteers that make important contributions to one of our county’s most vital educational and cultural assets and enhance the activities of the library. It is easy to become a Friend of the Library member and we would love to have your support.
We are excited to share some of the activities that are happening around the county at our five Chesterfield County Library branches this month. Please stop by and participate in one of our activities, browse through our new books, use one of our many computers or even check out a DVD.
Chesterfield Library, Matheson Library, and Pageland Library
Open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Jefferson and McBee Depot
Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Pageland Library Adult Activities
Feb. 2 — All Day Puzzle-mania
Feb. 16 — 10 a.m Book Club
Stop by the Pageland Library Feb. 6 through 17 and test your knowledge with our Valentine’s Day Trivia.
Pageland Library Children’s Activities
Monday’s 11 a.m. — Storytime (No Storytime on Feb. 20)
Feb. 6 — 3:00 p.m. Lego Club
Chesterfield Library Adult Activities:
“Blind Date with a Book” Come check it out starting Feb. 1. Patrons will check out a “blind” book. They will have a “Rate Your Date” card to complete and turn in. All participating patrons will be entered into a drawing for a prize. Two winners will be picked at the end of the month.
Chesterfield Library Children’s Activities
Tuesday’s — 11:00 a.m. Storytime
Feb. 7 — 3:00 p.m. Lego Club
Feb. 21 — 3:00 p.m. “Sweets and Treats” Activity
McBee Library Adult Activities
Friday’s — 11:00 a.m. Book Club
McBee Library Children’s Activities:
Wednesday’s — 11:00 a.m. Storytime
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday join us at the McBee Library at 3:00 for games, puzzles, and movies. Everyone is welcome!
Jefferson Library Adult Activities
Feb. 6 — 11:00 a.m. Book Club
Feb. 17 — Coloring and painting, all day, everyone is welcome to participate.
Jefferson Library Children’s Activities:
Feb. 8 — 3:00 p.m. Lego Club
Feb. 22 — 3:00 p.m. “Sweets and Treats” Activity
Matheson Library (Cheraw) Adult Activities
Wednesday’s — 10 a.m. Seated Aerobic Exercise on DVD
Friday’s — 9 a.m. Online Computer Class
Feb. 21 — 10:30 a.m. Movie Day- Showing Get on Up.
Come to Matheson during the month of February and see if you can correctly guess the number of chocolates in our jar! The winner will receive a prize.
Every day in February we will have coloring pages, word search puzzles, grab bag crafts, and crossword puzzles available.
Matheson Library (Cheraw) Children’s Activities:
Thursday’s — 11 a.m. Storytime
Feb. 9 — 3 p.m. Lego Club
Feb.23 — 3 p.m. “Sweets and Treat s” Activity
New Book List for February
The First Notes: The Story of Do, Re, Mi by Julie Andrews
Noah’s Ark by Piotr Wilko
My Aunt is a Monster by Reimena Yee
The Courtship plan: an Amish of Marigold novel by Kathleen Fuller
The Wedding Ranch by Nancy Naigle
Devil’s Delight by M.C. Beaton
Wicked Dreams by Lisa Jackson
Livid by Patricia Cornwell
Without a Trace by Danielle Steel
The Family Business 6: a Family Business novel by Carl Weber
Return To You: A Postpartum Plan for New Moms by Natasha K Sriraman, MD