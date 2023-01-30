Last month we began opening the McBee library branch three days a week. We have had positive feedback from the community and have enjoyed seeing many new faces in McBee.

We would like to invite everyone to our next Friends of the Chesterfield County Libraries meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Matheson Library. The Friends of the Chesterfield County Library are a group of volunteers that make important contributions to one of our county’s most vital educational and cultural assets and enhance the activities of the library. It is easy to become a Friend of the Library member and we would love to have your support.

