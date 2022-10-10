Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation has chosen the white carnation as a symbol for the observance of Hospice Sabbath during the weekend of Nov. 4-6.

Churches are being asked to participate by displaying a white carnation in memory of all who have received Hospice services.

The white carnation symbolizes the hope and dignity which Hospice helped to ensure for these individuals and for their families.

The carnation reminds us of the sacredness of life and the mystery of death.

The carnation is symbolic of the special memories we treasure of those loved ones who touched our lives in so many ways.

If your church is interested in participating in Hospice Sabbath, contact Cindy P. Beard at 843-623-9155 by Nov. 1.

One carnation elegantly displayed in a simple bud vase will be given to each participating church, with such gift being made possible through the donation of a Foundation supporter.

If your church does not have services this weekend and would like to participate in Hospice Sabbath, please call for other arrangements to be made.