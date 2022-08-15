“Jealousy just keeps building and building,” says James, 10. “When it builds, it gets worse. One time, I was jealous of my sister because she had more candy. I asked her if I could have some, and she said ‘No.’ I was so mad, I took some anyway.”

Whether you’re 10, 20, 30 or 60, the pressure exerted by harboring jealousy can explode into the most bizarre behavior. Motivating someone to steal is not the only way jealousy robs, says Marcus, 8: “Jealousy is like a robber, and it steals all your joy. It made me feel mad and scared of God.”

