Why would an innocent man lie to police about the last time he saw his wife and son alive? I’m no closer to answering that question now than I was in January when Judge Clifton Newman appointed me liaison between the court and the press for the Murdaugh murders trial.

Millions of people around the world were able to watch live a murder trial in Walterboro, S.C. and view dramatic photos from inside the courtroom because of a rule adopted by the South Carolina Supreme Court in 1993. Prior to the adoption of that rule cameras, still and video, had been prohibited in South Carolina courtrooms. When the court adopted a cameras in courts rule at the urging of South Carolina journalists then Chief Justice David Harwell hailed the rule as an opportunity to expose the public to the operation of the judicial system.

Jay Bender is a retired University of South Carolina professor and media lawyer who represents the S.C. Press Association and its newspapers.

