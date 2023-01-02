Mr. Winfred “Lee” Bess Jr., 76, of Pageland, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Mr. Bess is survived by wife, Margie Bess; son; Brandon Bess; daughters, Ashley Johnston (Mitchell), Brandy Jordan (Chris), Nicole Gibson (Tim), Terri Wilson (Steve); brother, Michael Bess; sister, Patty Funderburk (Ray); grandchildren,
Evan Wilson, Ariel Jordan, Allie Jordan, Sarah Johnston, Cadence Johnston, Mason Johnston, Emerson Gibson, James Gibson, Harper Bess, Hattie Bess
Visitation was Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Baumgartner Funeral Home.
Funeral Service was Thursday, Dec. 29, at Center Grove Baptist Church. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is assisting the family.