Mr. Winfred “Lee” Bess Jr., 76, of Pageland, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

Mr. Bess is survived by wife, Margie Bess; son; Brandon Bess; daughters, Ashley Johnston (Mitchell), Brandy Jordan (Chris), Nicole Gibson (Tim), Terri Wilson (Steve); brother, Michael Bess; sister, Patty Funderburk (Ray); grandchildren,

