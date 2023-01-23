Miss Winnie Lou Broome, age 82, entered into rest on Monday, Jan. 16,
Miss Winnie Lou Broome, age 82, entered into rest on Monday, Jan. 16,
2023.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at Five Forks Cemetery by Taylor Broome and Brent Taylor.
The family greeted friends immediately following the service
at the cemetery.
Miller-Rivers-
Caulder Funeral
Home of Chesterfield, SC (www.mrcfuneral-
home.com) is serving the Broome family.