“Jesus is the only way to heaven because he is the only Messiah and the only true king,” says Claribel, 10.

At the time of Jesus’ birth, Caesar Augustus ruled the Roman world. He was considered divine during his lifetime and was called the Son of God.

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God three times a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.

Trending Videos