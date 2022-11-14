An almost certainty for high school football in Chesterfield County is Cheraw will simply reload its talent each season.
The 2022 season was the exception.
Players rising from the junior varsity played just four game during the COVID shortened season.
Injuries cut into the number of players.
Tackling proved to be a season-long problem. “We couldn’t stop opponents if we had been playing two-hand touch,” said Cheraw coach Andy Ingram.
Yet Cheraw season ended Saturday where most Chesterfield County fans expected — with the Braves in the second-round of the state playoffs.
Cheraw traveled to Dorchester to face the fourth -ranked team in the “AA” Division, Woodland.
Early in the second quarter, Woodland took a 14-0 lead as Suderian Harrison scored his second touchdown of the game.
Cheraw responded it typical fashion. On the second play of the second quarter Zay Brown went 63 yards for his 21st touchdown of the season.
A Thomas Chapman kick brought Cheraw to within seven points.
Woodland responded with 34 unanswered points for a 48-7 win, advancing to play top-ranked Oceanside Collegiate.
(Andrew Jackson, the champion in Cheraw and Central’s region, beat Timberland 20-14. Andrew Jackson plays second-ranked Barnwell, which beat Andrews 36-22)
Cheraw finished the season 4-8 overall and 2-3 in Region 5 play.
With the season over, Poole’s attentions turn to helping his players who want to play collegiately.
Jemias Williams, a 6-foot, 4-inch, 275-pound, defensive lineman has been on recruiters’ radar for some time.
Poole said junior college recruiters have been asking about Brown.
Brown finished the season as the third-leading rusher in AA, with 1,474 yards and 21 touchdowns.