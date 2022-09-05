Pageland shooting

Jermaze Evans

A shooting inside the Dollar General, 209 S. Van Lingle Mungo Boulevard, injured a juvenile suspect on Sept. 3.

Jermaze M. Evans, 23, of Pageland, was charged with attempted murder, six counts of assault and first-degree battery, the unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the town limits.

Trending Videos