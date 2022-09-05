A shooting inside the Dollar General, 209 S. Van Lingle Mungo Boulevard, injured a juvenile suspect on Sept. 3.
Jermaze M. Evans, 23, of Pageland, was charged with attempted murder, six counts of assault and first-degree battery, the unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the town limits.
The juvenile suspect was taken to a hospital. Upon release he will face similar charges.
According to Pageland Police, Evans and juvenile were inside the Dollar General where they exchanged words, pulled handguns, and started shooting at each other.
At the time of the shooting six other people were in Dollar General. They were not injured.
Police received a phone call from a nearby hospital saying a juvenile came into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.
Evans was arrested as his residence, according to police.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case.