HARTSVILLE — Mr. Ralph Lynn Reeder, 74, of Hartsville passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville.
He was born Jan. 15, 1948, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Henry Dewitt Reeder and Pauline Pressley Reeder. Mr. Reeder graduated from Lancaster High School and afterward became a soldier in the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam as a track mechanic and wrecker driver. After military service,Mr. Reeder was employed at the Grace Bleachery and then later became a machinist.
He was a quiet man, but loved people and playing practical jokes. Mr. Reeder was a devoted Dad and PawPaw and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He and Margie were married for 55 years. Mr. Reeder enjoyed the sunshine, warm weather and spending time outside. He loved his land, driving his tractor and zero-turn mower, and gardening.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Reeder will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bill Allen officiating. Burial will be private.
Mr. Reeder is survived by his wife, Margie A. Reeder of Hartsville; a son, Chris Reeder (Robin) of Florence; a daughter, Misty R. Carpenter (Chris) of Hartsville; two sisters, Margie Carter and Linda Bayne of Lancaster; and four grandchildren; Emilee, Jacob and Samuel Reeder and Elianna Carpenter.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Reeder is preceded in death by two brothers, Roland Reeder and Wade Reeder; and one sister, Elizabeth Parker.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lancaster Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
