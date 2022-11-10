The A.R. Rucker Middle School Rams finished strong to cap their 2022 football season.
The Rucker Rams, facing Lancaster area rival South Middle School for the second time in less than a week, lassoed the Mustangs in a 40-8 win on Nov. 1 at Memorial Stadium.
The host Rams built a 24-8 halftime lead on the way to the 32-point win.
Rucker defensive tackle Devone McCarter had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Slot receiver Terrell Frazier hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaden Wilson.
Frazier also had a 40-yard touchdown run and Wilson dashed 50 yards for a score as well.
Jy’Seer Stover sprinted 25 yards for a touchdown and added a two-point conversion.
The Rams were showered by a host of contributions. Ja’Marrion Patton tallied on a two-point conversion pass. Jaquiese Ross, Stephon Mobley and Terrion Lineberger each had a two-point conversion run.
South’s lone score came on a 1-yard run by Zy’Quarrious Clinton. Major Blair scored on the conversion, snagging a pass.
Rucker went 3-1 on the season, with its lone loss to Lancaster County School District middle school champion Andrew Jackson.
South was 0-5 on the season.