Redhawks Roll Over Stallions

By Robert White
The Redhawks baseball team (4-2) only needed a total of 7 innings to defeat Lee Central in a pair of nonconference games played on March 9 and 16. Both games were called on the ten-run mercy rule as the 0-6 stallions struggled to produce runs in the early season matchup.
In game one on March 9, Xavier DeJesus led off with a walk for the Redhawks then quickly moved into scoring position stealing second. After a pair of fly balls yielded two quick outs for Westwood, DeJesus stole third and came home on an error giving Westwood a 1-0 lead. The run sparked the Redhawks hitters as Nathan Caldwell and Mikah Henryhand kept the inning going with a pair of singles. Brandon Grindstaff then cleaned the bases with an inside the park home run to put the Redhawks up 4-0.
Lee Central scored their only run in the bottom of the first when Jaquarious Davis singled and moved to second base on a passed ball. A ground out from Jyquarious McDaniel brought Davis home to put Lee Central on the scoreboard, but that would end the scoring for the Stallions who only recorded two hits in a three-inning game as Westwood reeled off 16 runs in the next two innings for a 20-1 victory.
The story was much the same in game two on March 16, as the Redhawks delivered 18 runs on 14 hits. Grindstaff had a big day going 4 for 4 at the plate and delivering 6 RBIs and a pair of home runs. Austin Jeffcoat was 2 for 3 at the plate, producing 4 RBIs and a base on balls.
Johnson took the win on the mound for Westwood going 3 innings and giving up 3 hits and 0 runs with 4 strikeouts. Zephan Taala-Robledo pitched one inning in relief giving up 3 runs on 1 hit, but struggled with his control hitting two batters.
A pair of infield errors and a walk helped the Stallions pick up 3 runs in an otherwise lackluster inning for the Lee Central hitters and McDaniel was charged with the loss on the mound for the Stallions, giving up 14 hits and 18 runs in three innings.
Westwood will travel to A.C. Flora on March 23, for a regional matchup with the Falcons with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Westwood 18, Lee Central 3
WESTWOOD: 5-4-5-4- -18 (14 hits) (5 errors)
LEE CENTRAL: 0-0-0-3—3 (4 hits) (5 errors)