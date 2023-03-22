Richland County Artisans Sought for Ag + Art Tour

Richland County announced on March 16, that they are seeking artisans for the upcoming South Carolina Ag + Art tour. Painters, potters, weavers, quilters, musicians, storytellers, bakers, and other local artisans are invited to apply to be featured in the annual South Carolina Ag + Art Tour which will be held in Richland County on June 10-11. The deadline for artisan applications is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Artisans can learn more and apply to participate at www.agandarttour.com/for-artisans.
Now in its twelfth year, the Ag + Art Tour which is a free, self-guided farm tour featuring local artisans at each site seeks to educate people about where their food and fiber products come from while introducing them to local artisans. For purposes of the tour, artisans are defined as those who hand-craft products without using kits or commercial models and whose primary components are not manufactured.
“One of our goals has been to give people a better knowledge of what is produced in their backyard and help them to support local businesses while making healthier food choices,” said Will Culler, an agribusiness agent with Clemson Cooperative Extension and director of the S.C. Ag + Art Tour. “This event does that by putting food and product with a face.”
Eleven counties, including Richland, will host Ag + Art tours on separate weekends in 2023. Tours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. A complete list of tour dates and participating counties can be found at www.agandarttour.com.