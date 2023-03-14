Ridgeway Town Council gave unanimously first reading approval to a new town business license ordinance aligning the town’s rates and regulations with state requirements during its meeting on March 9. A hearing and final reading on the new ordinance will be held on March 31, and if approved, the ordinance will take affect in accordance with the state’s deadline on April 1.
Also receiving unanimous first reading approval during the March 9 meeting was a revision to Ordinance 5-1006, establishing a fine for trucks using restricted roadways within the town limits. The ordinance was revised to specify a fine of $232.50 which matches the statewide ordinance for failure to observe traffic control measures.
The regulated classification will prohibit trucks from using South Dogwood between U.S. Hwy-21 and Thomas Street, West Church Street from Coleman to South Palmer, and Ruff Street from South Dogwood to South Palmer. Emergency and government vehicles or a truck whose destination is located in the restricted area will still be permitted access.
Following this council awarded a contract to Southern Corrosion to repair damage to the top and side ladder of the town’s water tower in the amount of $17,168. Superior Welding and Fabrication of Blythewood was also awarded a $3,875 contract to remove the tower’s bottom catwalk which was damaged during December of last year.
Prior to adjourning Councilman Rick Johnson reported that police officer Rick Skrabak had issued 34 traffic citations, attended 46 court cases, escorted one funeral and investigated one car crash during the last month and Mayor Heath Cookendorfer informed council that magistrate court judge Katina Washington had resigned her post.