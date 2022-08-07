The Back to School Celebration and Rollin’ CLT Skate Pop Up Rink will be a free event for school children Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Pageland Community Center.
Project First, a local organization that focuses on education and empowerment, and its partners, are providing school supplies, free diapers, dental hygiene and primary care information, rent and utility assistance information, followed by free skating.
Food trucks will be on site.
Jamie Miller, a Pageland native and founder of Project First, said the event will be a boost for the 2022-2023 school year. The local school year began Aug. 15.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be free school supplies distribution, free diapers from Diaper Day Mobile Pantry, rent and utility assistance info from the S.C. State Housing Authority, dental hygiene and primary care info from CareSouth Carolina.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be free roller skating in the parking lot of the community center. Beginners’ roller skates will be provided for sizes 11C to 13M.
“It’s great for children to know how to skate,” Miller said. “Many of them don’t know how.”
Event sponsors include the town of Pageland, Duke Energy, CareSouth Carolina, Diaper Mobile Tour, and S.C. State Housing Authority.