Lancaster Rotary Club Partners With Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault For Its 2023 Rotary Has Heart Project
Rotary International labels community service projects conducted in the month of February each year as Rotary Has Heart projects. February was selected for two reasons: 1) Rotary International, the world’s first and one of its largest non-profit service organizations, was founded on February 23, 1905, and 2) Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to remind everyone of the good Rotary does in the world.
Lancaster Rotary Club partnered with Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault (PCASA) for its Rotary Has Heart Project this year. PCASA is a tax-exempt, community service organization founded in 1984 and is governed by a board of trustees. The organization is funded through federal and state grants, United Way of Lancaster and Chester, local entities, and the tax-deductible contributions of patrons and friends. Their mission is to promote quality direct services to victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence including, crisis intervention, face to face support, legal advocacy, medical advocacy, transportation, information and referral, and to increase public awareness.
PCASA Executive Director, Charlene McGriff explains, “All too often, the victims we serve are the most vulnerable among us, our children. Every nine minutes a child is the victim of sexual abuse. One out of every three girls, and one out of every six boys will be the victim of sexual assault before the age of 18. Children are most vulnerable between the ages of 7 and 13, with the average age of the first assault occurring at age 9.
When one of these little ones comes to PCASA, the first thing they get to do is to select a stuffed animal from our “zoo”. This stuffed animal is theirs to keep and provides comfort as they deal with situations no child should ever have to face.”
According to Director McGriff, PCASA needs in excess of 300 stuffed animals per year and must rely on donations from the community. Lancaster Rotary Club president, Matt Williamson states, “When our club learned of this need, we felt compelled to help. No one deserves our support and assistance more than the youngest and most vulnerable in our community.”
Lancaster Rotary Club member Regina Maxfield excitedly reports, “We had a drive for PCASA last year and collected about 60 stuffed animals. This year, we filled the “zoo” to overflowing.”
To learn how you can help PCASA, call 803-286-5232.
To learn more about Rotary International and/or Lancaster Rotary Club, please contact President Matt Williamson at president@lancasterotary.com.