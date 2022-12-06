S.C. Piedmont Freight Rail Service Improvement Program

By the Numbers:

$13.4 million

budgeted investment made possible through a grant from the Federal Railroad Administration’s CRISI grant process with matching funds from the Lancaster & Chester Railroad;

33,750 crossties

33,750 new crossties and 14,500 tons of ballast installed, tamped, and surfaced to raise 49 miles of the Lancaster & Chester Railroad’s track from FRA Class 1 to FRA Class 2;

286,000 lbs.

Replacement of 1916-era iron rivets with 7/8” hardened steel bolts and additional gusset plates to strengthen the Catawba River Bridge to handle 286,000 lb. cars at Class 2 train speeds;

95%

Purchase of three KLW NZE SE32C locomotives. Versus the existing fleet, these locomotives reduce emissions by over 95% on a gallons of fuel consumed basis;

24 months

Originally envisioned as an 18 month process, the grant period had to be extended for an additional six months due to supply chain issues;

2,000 employees

Supports the jobs of over 2,000 employees of the thirty-six customers of the Lancaster & Chester Railroad.

