S.C. Piedmont Freight Rail Service Improvement Program
By the Numbers:
$13.4 million
budgeted investment made possible through a grant from the Federal Railroad Administration’s CRISI grant process with matching funds from the Lancaster & Chester Railroad;
33,750 crossties
33,750 new crossties and 14,500 tons of ballast installed, tamped, and surfaced to raise 49 miles of the Lancaster & Chester Railroad’s track from FRA Class 1 to FRA Class 2;
286,000 lbs.
Replacement of 1916-era iron rivets with 7/8” hardened steel bolts and additional gusset plates to strengthen the Catawba River Bridge to handle 286,000 lb. cars at Class 2 train speeds;
95%
Purchase of three KLW NZE SE32C locomotives. Versus the existing fleet, these locomotives reduce emissions by over 95% on a gallons of fuel consumed basis;
24 months
Originally envisioned as an 18 month process, the grant period had to be extended for an additional six months due to supply chain issues;
2,000 employees
Supports the jobs of over 2,000 employees of the thirty-six customers of the Lancaster & Chester Railroad.