Patients looking for quality medical care that’s close to home can find a home at the new Saluda Health Center, just as the Center has found a home at the former Spratt Building on Saluda Street in Chester.
Just before the ribbon cutting at the Center, North Central Family Medicine director Ernest Brown sat down with The N&R to talk about what it has taken to get the clinic there.
“It took quite a bit to get us here,” Brown began. “First we had to purchase the bank building — this was the former Home of Spratt Savings & Loan. They put this building up on sale and they had a few bidders on it. I was one of the bidders, but I had to wait and see what would happen.
“We made them an offer, and that took a while, but we finally purchased the property. That was in 2019. As we were getting ready to get some architectural drawings done, the pandemic hit in 2020. That set us back another whole year.
“Then when they came in to inspect the building for our building permit, we had to have the building tested for asbestos and lead paint, because of the age of the building (it was built in the 1960s). So when they tested it, you know what happened — we had to completely gut the building while they removed the asbestos. We had to take everything out. Well, that took another year before we could get it all demolished and re-tested. You might have noticed all of the machines that were out here and the plastic sheeting everywhere,” Brown said.
Removing asbestos was especially critical for a medical facility, because they could be seeing patients with compromised immune systems or other breathing problems, he pointed out.
The eradication of the asbestos and the approvals needed from DHEC took another year, Brown said.
Once all of that was done was time for the planning and the architectural drawings and construction could finally begin … or could it?
“What hit us next was another delay because of the pandemic and the after effects: building supplies and equipment, contractors, everything got thrown way behind. They couldn’t get the materials, and not only that, the price had doubled. The actual construction estimate went up another 50% from what we bid on it, by the time we could get started, because of the delays and the materials charges,”: Brown said.
“Finally, after we couldn’t get the building suppliers to give me any estimate on how long the materials would take or what the prices were going to be,” he said. Some of the workers for the contractors tested positive for Covid, so even though the contractors might have wanted to start work they couldn’t.
“It took all of that for us to finally get here in 2022,” Brown said.
The Saluda Health Center now occupies the same place in the community where the North Central Family Medicine clinic (and the Community Pharmacy) in Chester occupied from their shopping center location.
Brown said the new location is an excellent choice for the medical facility because it’s on a main thoroughfare and a part of town where the neighborhood is more diverse. Plus it’s near the Post Office and is more accessible to patients both old and new.
Perhaps the biggest plus is the old drive through facilities of the financial institution means the Community Pharmacy (more formally called the Community Pharmacy II) is more accessible to more people and can serve them from the convenience of their vehicles, Brown said with pride.
The expanded space of the new Center means they can offer X-ray services on the premises, when before they had to refer people to other facilities for this service.
The expanded space means the Medical Center will also expand their medical staff from one physician and one Family Nurse Practitioner to a third medical staffer.
“That expands our operation and our ability to see even more patients,” Brown said. (He added the Medical Center will now be accepting new patients).
“We are what we call a comprehensive medical practice, where we see new babies all the way to geriatric patients, from the cradle to the grave, as it were. We accept patients on Medicare and Medicaid, patients with health insurance and others. We are a full-fledged family medical practice,” Brown said.
North Central Family Medicine is a private non-profit corporation that does their best to provide for patient needs, even providing transportation if a patient needs to be referred to a specialist for care.
“That’s what community medical facility does,” Brown said.