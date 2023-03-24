Eldin Sanchez continued with his blistering start to the season by scoring three goals and assisting on two others as Lugoff-Elgin evened its Region 5-4A record to 1-1 with a 10-2 blitzing of Westwood on Wednesday night at L-E stadium.
The lopsided victory gave Bill Bacon’s squad a 6-5 overall record.
While Sanchez, a junior, enjoyed a hat trick, senior Max Letchworth put up huge numbers by scoring twice and assisting on six other goals. Christ Villatoro found the back of the nets twice while dishing an assist on another goal for the Demons who received a goal each from sophomores Eli Branham and Kyle Bacon on a night in which the hosts peppered the Redhawks’ goal with 26 shots.
On the other end of the field, L-E junior goalkeeper Connor Rapp turned aside seven Westwood shots which came his way.