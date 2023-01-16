When you think of someone who has done the most for animals in Chester County, you think of Tootie. The Friends of the Animals organization she started has helped countless animals and their owners through the years. Now the organization and the Trinket & Treasures thrift store that supported it is reaching its end. That friendly little thrift shop on the corner of Main and Columbia Streets will soon disappear.
The Friends of the Animals organization is dissolving and the FOA Thrift Store that has been a fixture in Chester is closing after 14 or so years, but owner Teresa “Tootie” Juliano and her staff of volunteers at the store leave not with a whimper, but with appreciation for what they’ve been able to accomplish.
The Thrift Store’s last day will be Saturday, Jan. 21. The N&R caught up with Tootie and her dedicated cadre of volunteers to talk about the last days of the store and the organization that has been a part of her life for 30-plus years.
“Freida Howe and I started the organization just to help the animals. We had an event one time early on when Dr. Sam Stone came and he gave people advice and took blood pressures. His wife Beverly made t-shirts for us and Carlisle Roddey (former Chester County Supervisor) made barbecue. We did that for three days,” she said.
From that event the Friends organization was born. It began attracting members, like Ruth Whitman (who helps her dog Buddy write a column for this newspaper) and Beth Gaddy.
The Friends organization began some 30 years ago when the Chester County Animal Shelter officials asked Tootie to get a group together to help out there. A change in management at the shelter made her think about disbanding the organization, but local animal advocates (including the local veterinarians) begged her not to.
Local businessman Alex Oliphant donated the space in the building on the corner of Columbia Street and Main Street where the thrift store has been for those many years. It started in the office space next to Clack’s over the railroad tracks on Lancaster Street.
“He never charged us, because he loves animals,” Juliana said. A change in landlords meant that the store had to pay rent, which cut into the amount of money the store could raise for the organization. Tootie said the store was never about making a profit, it was about making money to help the animals.
“The store started out because I wanted to hold a yard sale. So we had a yard sale. So then, I got the bright idea, because Alex Oliphant said we could keep the building, to open the store,” she said.
She received some resistance initially from some of the other Friends members, but they agreed to try it for a month.
“We tried it a month, and it worked,” Juliano said.
The store has allowed for the funding of several initiatives by the Friends, and their loss will be keenly felt.
“We have a dog food donation program — just the other day, we had a lady crying when she came to get her dog food. We had a veterinarian in here fighting back tears because she said nobody really knew what all we have done,” she said.
The Friends have helped people with their vet bills, provided housing and food for pets, helped organize a spay and neuter program and helped get the rabies clinics started, to name but a few of the ways they’ve helped the Chester animal population (and their owners). All of those efforts were funded by the money made from the store.
Juliana said the reason the store is closing is the same reason why the organization is dissolving — there’s no one to step up and take the place of the aging members and installing new members is a lot of red tape because of FOA’s 501c3 status.
COVID has also thinned out the ranks of the volunteers associated with the store and the organization, as people are more reluctant to be in the public, especially those of a senior age.
Juliano who has been a boundless fount of energy for the animals for years, also finds herself slowing down.
“I can’t work like I used to,” she confessed. Although the store has always felt like a safe harbor for those who love animals (and pet owners have been able to bring their pets in with them to shop,) want to volunteer but may have some health problems. But those same health problems keep them from working a lot of hours at the store. The triumvirate of Tootie, Assistant Amanda Herring and volunteer “Shift Leader” Juanita Warren means that one of them are always at the store, but the hours are beginning to wear on the three ladies. FOA Treasurer (and charter member) Ruth Whitman is also finding the good work takes a little longer.
“Tootie and Ruth really are the Friends of the Animals, and with both of them with some health issues, there’s really no one to take over,” said Warren, who moved here three years ago and discovered the store. When Tootie and Amanda asked if she wanted to be a volunteer, she readily agreed.
The store proprietors look back fondly on their time behind the counter, where they helped animals, their owners and others in the community.
“I’m proud of what we’ve done. We’ve helped so many people in the community. We helped get the rabies clinic started, we got animals microchipped and we started the animal food bank,” Juliano said.
Tootie and the store have also helped people after a fire get outfitted with clothes and other items they need to get back on their feet.
“My concern was the people that depended on us for pet food,” Amanda reflected. “I hope people are still able to get food because with the economy, I think it’s about to get even harder to do that.”
Volunteer Mary Bland is the store’s clothing manager, you might say. She takes care of the clothes that are sold and donated.
“I think we offered a real service for people who did not have cars, or were on limited income. They could come to the store and get clothes, dog food, household wares. I thought we were doing something good for the whole community, not just the dogs and kitty cats, but the things we did made Chester safer. If people got their dogs and cats neutered or spayed, then we don’t have all these pups and cats roaming the streets,” she said.
Reflecting on her time at the store and as head of the FOA, Tootie said, “I found what I was supposed to do in life.”
In the meantime, Tootie said, “I hope and pray someone will step up to the plate and continue our work.”
Just because FOA is dissolving and the thrift store is closing, don’t expect Tootie and Company to stop caring about animals. She still has a big heart for them and she says after she recovers her strength, she’s going to make some sort of effort to continue her work, albeit on a less strenuous basis. She will still be a friend of the animals.