The Chester County School District Board voted at their October meeting to begin funding about $2.1 million in capital projects and provide a $1,000 bonus for full time employees and $500 bonus for part-time employees. The bonuses will cost a total of $330,000.
Both of these would be paid from the district’s general fund balance. According to an audit report from October’s meeting, the current fund balance is approximately $19.0 million.
At the meeting, Chief Operations Officer Adam Davis presented a draft of the capital improvements that his staff and design professionals have developed. The improvements have been submitted and have to be approved by the S.C. Department of Education Office of School Facilities (OSF). Davis provided an overview of the district’s capital improvement projects for the next 10 years. Areas of concentration include safety, facilities and equipment.
As part of the same vote for general fund expenditures, full-time district employees will receive a bonus of $1,000 and part-time employees will receive a bonus of $500. Bonuses will be paid in a separate payment in December.