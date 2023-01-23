Chester Middle School was placed on secure hold on Monday after phone calls were made to the school that morning threatening violence against the school.
According to the initial statement from the Chester County School District, posted on their social media, ‘Chester Middle School received phone calls this morning regarding violence against the school. As a result, the school has been placed on a secure hold, meaning that no one may enter or exit the building until law enforcement has given the all-clear.
‘Chester Park Elementary has also been placed on hold out of an abundance of caution. District officials are currently working with law enforcement on an investigation. We will have updates available throughout the day as needed. We thank you for your continued patience and cooperation.”
The school district sent out a phone call to Chester Middle and Chester Park parents, informing them of the situation. Those who did not receive a call were asked to contact Chris Christoff, Director of Marketing and Communications for the district.
A later notification from CCSD stated any CMS parent who needed to drop off their children after the secure hold was put in place could drop them off at Chester Park.
At about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, the district posted the following: ‘At this time, Chester Park Elementary is operating on a normal protocol. Dismissal will occur at the regular time.
“Chester Middle School will continue to operate on a hold protocol until the end of the regular school day. This means that no one may enter or exit the building, and all hallways will remain clear. Normal dismissal procedures for the school will occur at 3:15 p.m.
“We will continue to keep you updated as needed. Please contact your child’s school or the District Office if you have any additional questions. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”