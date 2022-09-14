The Chester County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Judy Pate, age 79 in the Fort Lawn area of Chester County. Pate suffers from Alzheimers and has a history of falling down.
She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers (seen in our security footage photo).
To the community, if you live in the area of Cemetery Road, we ask that you check your property and your cameras. If you hunt near this area, we ask that you check the property and cameras as well.
We encourage anyone with information on her whereabouts to call (803) 377-8141 or (803) 377-8142.