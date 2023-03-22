After several long years and many diversions, Lee County’s homeless shelter is ready to open.
Luke Giddings, chairman of the board of directors of Shared Hope, said renovation at 202 N. Dennis Ave. has been completed. The 501(c3) nonprofit has a mission to provide shelter in severe weather for the homeless of Lee County. The building will be able to shelter up to 20 people.
Shared Hope is having an open house this weekend so the public can tour the renovated building. It will be open Friday, March 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A ribbon-cutting is planned for March 25.
The idea to offer shelter to those living on the street originated with Shared Hope Founder Frances Drayton, who continues to serve on the board of directors. She worked tirelessly to recruit volunteers, raise money, and file papers for the organization to become a recognized public charity. She pleaded the case numerous times before Bishopville City Council, Lee County Council, a number of civic clubs, and anyone who would listen.
Mrs. Drayton’s dedication resulted in a strong board, a large corps of volunteers, and a fund-raising effort that set the stage for the current project. Donations came in, slowly at first, then in larger volume as community players like Martech, Duke Energy, Lee County Council, Bishopville City Council, Coca Cola, Ardagh and a host of others offered their support.
Two years ago, on the advice of her doctors and family, Mrs. Drayton sought a new chairman for Shared Hope. She reached out to Luke Giddings, a young man who had demonstrated strong skills, and he assumed the lead role.
Immediately he set about raising money. His first major donation was from Coca Cola for $70,000. The board doubled its efforts to find a shelter so that homeless people would not have to suffer through another winter on the street. Two charity auctions and numerous fund-raising projects showed strong community support.
Finding a suitable building proved challenging. The board looked at empty buildings in and around town. From the Old 96 Fabrics building to the former Bishopville Primary School, they met obstacles relating to everything from zoning to exorbitant remodeling fees. They even divided the city into quadrants so they could investigate every conceivable location. The group considered many options, including buying a lot and erecting a building.
After many months of searching and praying, they found a suitable building — the former office of the late Dr. Richard Denny at 202 North Dennis Ave. It seemed perfect: one block off Main Street, easy to access, enough room to sleep a number of people, affordable, and apparently ready for a quick upgrade.
But the pandemic interfered with many aspects of the project. It involved several architects, building inspectors, commercial contractors, and offers of volunteer labor. The board moved quickly to rip up old carpet and clean the grounds, but city codes required licensed contractors to do the bulk of the work. The renovation dragged on and on, with seemingly endless red tape.
A promised three-week completion date last summer stretched into months, and more months. Instead of being ready for occupancy last winter, the date kept moving. But now the renovation is complete, and furniture has been delivered.
Giddings emphasized that the shelter is only for the homeless and low-income elderly population of Lee County. It will not accept people from outside the community.
“We must work together to help these community members,” he said. “No matter skin color, religion, or our pasts, we all belong to the same race: humankind. We share the same experiences. We all get hungry, feel cold, and need someone to understand and respect us. That homeless man you see in the back lot probably didn’t have the same opportunities that you and I did. That houseless single mother didn’t have the same support system that we had. It is no secret that homelessness is a global human tragedy. But I believe together we can fix that tragedy in our community.”
Shared Hope’s next goal is to hire a director who can serve as volunteer coordinator, shelter manager, and fund-raising specialist.