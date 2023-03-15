After several long years and many diversions, Lee County’s homeless shelter is ready to open.
Luke Giddings, chairman of the board of directors of Shared Hope, announced last week that renovation at 202 N. Dennis Ave. has been completed. The 501(c3) nonprofit has a mission to provide shelter in severe weather for the homeless of Lee County. The building will be able to shelter up to 20 people.
“This group has come such a long way from three years ago,” Giddings said. “My involvement in Shared Hope began two years ago when Frances Drayton, the founder of Shared Hope, asked me to take over as president.”
The idea to offer shelter to those living on the street originated with Drayton, who continues to serve on the board of directors. She worked tirelessly to recruit volunteers, raise money, and file papers for the organization to become a recognized public charity. She pleaded the case numerous times before Bishopville City Council, Lee County Council, a number of civic clubs, and anyone who would listen.
Mrs. Drayton’s dedication resulted in a strong board, a large corps of volunteers, and a fund-raising effort that set the stage for the current project. Donations came in, slowly at first, then in larger volume as community players like Martech, Duke Energy, Lee County Council, Bishopville City Council, Coca Cola, Ardagh and a host of others offered their support.
Two years ago, on the advice of her doctors and family, Mrs. Drayton sought a new chairman for Shared Hope. She reached out to Luke Giddings, a young man who had demonstrated strong skills, and he assumed the lead role.
Immediately he set about raising money. His first major donation was from Coca Cola for $70,000. The board doubled its efforts to find a shelter so that homeless people would not have to suffer through another winter on the street. Two charity auctions and numerous fund-raising projects showed strong community support.
Finding a suitable building proved challenging. The board looked at empty buildings in and around town. From the Old 96 Fabrics building to the former Bishopville Primary School, they met obstacles relating to everything from zoning to exorbitant remodeling fees. They even divided the city into quadrants so they could investigate every conceivable location. The group considered many options, including buying a lot and erecting a building.
After many months of searching and praying, they found a suitable building — the former office of the late Dr. Richard Denny at 202 North Dennis Ave. It seemed perfect: one block off Main Street, easy to access, enough room to sleep a number of people, affordable, and apparently ready for a quick upgrade.
But the pandemic interfered with many aspects of the project. It involved several architects, building inspectors, commercial contractors, and offers of volunteer labor. The board moved quickly to rip up old carpet and clean the grounds, but city codes required licensed contractors to do the bulk of the work. The renovation dragged on and on, with seemingly endless red tape.
A promised three-week completion date last summer stretched into months, and more months. Instead of being ready for occupancy last winter, the date kept moving. But now the renovation is complete, and furniture is being delivered this week.
“We have cleaned up the outside as well as knocked down the two dilapidated buildings. The building will provide emergency relief to the homeless of Lee County,” Giddings said. “In addition, we will be working with the homeless to help them receive GEDS, fill out job applications, and give them appropriate counseling and services. The goal of our project is to get them out of homelessness and not make it a recurring cycle.”
He emphasized that the shelter is only for the homeless and low-income elderly population of Lee County. It will not accept people from outside the community.
“We must work together to help these community members,” Giddings said. “No matter skin color, religion, or our pasts, we all belong to the same race: humankind. We share the same experiences. We all get hungry, feel cold, and need someone to understand and respect us. That homeless man you see in the back lot probably didn’t have the same opportunities that you and I did. That houseless single mother didn’t have the same support system that we had. It is no secret that homelessness is a global human tragedy. But I believe together we can fix that tragedy in our community.”
Giddings said Shared Hope has raised funds into the six figures, remodeled a building, and gained several new board members in the past year. He emphasized that the financial statement is open to the public, and that no one on the board has ever received any compensation. In fact, several members contribute financially on an as-needed basis. Treasurer Jay Davis makes copies of the budget available to anyone who is interested.
“We have serviced more than 400 individuals and families this past year through our several active programs,” Giddings said. “We’ve formed vital partnerships that have and will benefit our project for years to come. We also are getting ready to launch our 12,000 square foot community garden and mini food forest.”
Shared Hope’s next goal is to hire a director who can serve as volunteer coordinator, shelter manager, and fund-raising specialist.Shared Hope is having an open house next weekend so the public can tour the renovated building. It will be open Friday, March 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A ribbon-cutting is planned for March 25.