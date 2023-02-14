On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, Sherry C. Stalvey, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and “Mother to All,” passed on to her heavenly home.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster.
The family welcomes you to the Family Life Center to further celebrate her life following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you joyfully share your time or donations with a charity that supports children or woman’s advocacy.
