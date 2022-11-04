Some fast facts about the modified balanced calendar:
- School year would begin 2 weeks earlier;
- In addition to the existing Winter Break and Spring Break, there would be 2 new one week breaks, in the Fall and Spring;
- The schools would be open for students who need additional help and transportation would be provided;
- Teachers would work voluntarily with additional pay (as these additional weeks are not included in their contract pay);
- This is beneficial, because…. One example provided in the board meeting was that the October break would come when many students are struggling at the beginning of the school year and need “a little extra boost” before it’s too late in the year.